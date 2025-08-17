4 dead, 6 injured as cloudburst hits remote village in J-K's Kathua

A cloudburst struck a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving four persons dead and six others injured, officials said on Sunday.
The cloudburst struck Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property, they said.
After hectic efforts, a joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the scene and joined the local volunteers.
So far, bodies of four persons have been recovered while six others were rescued in an injured condition and are being shifted to hospital, the officials said.
They said landslides also hit Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur police station area but there was no major report of damage.
The heavy rains have led to sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said.
The district administration is closely watching the situation and have requested people to stay away from water bodies for their safety, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app