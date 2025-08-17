4 dead, 6 injured as cloudburst hits remote village in J-K's Kathua

A cloudburst struck a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving four persons dead and six others injured, officials said on Sunday.

The cloudburst struck Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property, they said.

After hectic efforts, a joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the scene and joined the local volunteers.

So far, bodies of four persons have been recovered while six others were rescued in an injured condition and are being shifted to hospital, the officials said.