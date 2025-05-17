Shashi Tharoor dropped by Congress, chosen by Centre. Why the big switch?

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been appointed to lead a key all-party delegation on an international diplomatic mission , despite not being included in his own party's list of nominees for the role.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs announced that Tharoor, a four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, will head the seven-member team tasked with presenting India's position on terrorism originating from Pakistan. The delegation is set to visit five major world capitals—Washington, London, Abu Dhabi, Pretoria, and Tokyo—over a 10-day tour starting May 23.

Interestingly, Tharoor’s name was not among the four submitted by the Congress when asked to recommend members for the delegation.

According to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reached out to the Congress on the morning of May 16, asking the party to propose four MPs for the overseas mission. By noon, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had submitted four names: Anand Sharma, a former Cabinet minister; Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader in the Lok Sabha; Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, a Rajya Sabha MP; and Raja Brar, a Lok Sabha MP.

Despite this list, the government later named Tharoor to lead the delegation, a decision that has raised eyebrows within political circles.

Other members of the delegation

Alongside Tharoor, the delegation includes BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Supriya Sule from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Shrikant Shinde.

The BJP, however, has slammed the Congress' selection of nominees. BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya posted on X: "The Congress party's choices to represent India at diplomatic meetings are not just intriguing—they are deeply questionable."

Tharoor responds: 'Honoured' to serve national interest

In response to the announcement, Tharoor issued a statement expressing gratitude and emphasising his commitment to the country.

"I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting," Tharoor said.

ALSO READ: When national interest is involved, will always be present, says Tharoor The delegation’s mission is to highlight India’s “zero tolerance” policy on terrorism, particularly in light of Operation Sindoor—a military strike launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Officials say the group will highlight India's efforts to combat cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Rift within the Congress?

Tharoor’s selection comes amid growing tension between him and the Congress leadership. His recent public support for the Modi government’s military response to cross-border terrorism has not gone down well with party colleagues. Tharoor had praised the government for its “restraint and precision” during the May 7 strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, which reportedly killed over 100 terrorists.

These remarks contradicted the Congress’ official line. The party has criticised the Modi government for lacking transparency and questioned the role of the United States in brokering a ceasefire. In a press briefing, Jairam Ramesh distanced the party from Tharoor’s remarks.

"It is his opinion. When Tharoor saab speaks, it is not the party's opinion," Ramesh clarified.

According to a report by news agency PTI, senior party leaders feel Tharoor may have crossed a “Lakshman Rekha” by frequently diverging from the party’s stance.

Tharoor’s relationship with the Congress high command has been fraught with tension. He was removed as party spokesperson in 2014 after writing in praise of Prime Minister Modi. In 2020, he was part of the G-23 group that demanded sweeping internal reforms. In 2022, he ran for the Congress presidency against Mallikarjun Kharge, securing over 1,000 delegate votes despite lacking the backing of the Gandhi family.