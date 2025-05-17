Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
When national interest is involved, will always be present, says Tharoor

When national interest is involved, will always be present, says Tharoor

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices

According to the ministry's statement, distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 17 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the government nominating him to lead a diplomatic outreach delegation after Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that when national interest is involved and his services are required, he will not be found wanting.

Tharoor also said he is honoured by the invitation of the government to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals to present the nation's point of view on recent events.

His remarks came after the government announced that it will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

 

"I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events," Tharoor said on X.

"When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!" the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs said.

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

While four of them are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, three are from the opposition INDIA bloc.

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry earlier on Saturday said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism."  "In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month," it said.

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism."  Sharing the ministry's statement, he said, "A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences." Each delegation may visit around five countries, sources said.

According to the ministry's statement, distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.



First Published: May 17 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

