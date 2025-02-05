Shatrughan Sinha praises Uttarakhand's UCC, asks for non-veg ban in country

Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha has praised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, calling it a commendable step. However, he also highlighted potential challenges in enforcing such a law across India. He also stressed the need to ban non-vegetarian food across the country.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Sinha touched upon the broader implications of UCC, particularly in relation to dietary restrictions.

He remarked that while beef is banned in many parts of India, there are still regions—such as the northeast—where its consumption remains legal.

"Beef has been banned in many parts of the country. I think that not only beef but non-vegetarian food in general should be banned. However, in some places, it is still legal to consume beef. Waha khao toh yummy, par humare North India mein khao toh mummy (It is okay to eat it in the northeast, but not in North India)," he quipped.

While supporting the UCC implementation in Uttarakhand , the actor-politician cautioned against loopholes in the law’s execution at the national level. He called for an all-party meeting to discuss its provisions and ensure that the legislation is drafted with inclusivity and fairness. "Everyone should be consulted for their opinions and thoughts on the issue. The UCC should not be looked at as an election or vote-bank strategy but should be handled with care and caution," he emphasised.

On January 27, Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to implement the UCC, a key electoral promise of the BJP. The new civil code mandates registration of all marriages and live-in relationships, while also ensuring equal property rights for sons and daughters, equal grounds for divorce, and legal legitimacy for children born from live-in relationships. To streamline the process, the Pushkar Dhami-led government has introduced an online portal for marriage, divorce, and inheritance registrations.

Sinha’s remarks highlight the complexity of enforcing UCC nationwide, given India's diverse cultural and legal landscape. His statement adds to the ongoing debate over UCC’s implications on personal laws across different communities.