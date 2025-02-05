Four private schools in Noida receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Four private schools in Noida reported receiving bomb threats via email on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of students as a safety measure. However, no suspicious items have been discovered on the premises so far.

Teams from the Noida Police, and fire department reached Step By Step School, The Heritage School Noida, Gyanshree School, and Mayoor School to conduct search operations on the premises. Bomb squads have also been deployed to inspect the areas for any potential threats.

This development follows nearly a month after a Class 12 student was detained for allegedly sending bomb threats to at least 23 schools in Delhi. All of the threats were later confirmed to be hoaxes.

In each case, the student copied multiple schools in the emails, including his own, in an attempt to evade suspicion.

In December 2024, Delhi Police reported that a bomb threat sent to Venkateshwar Global School in November was traced back to two students from the school itself. The siblings had sent the email in an effort to delay their exams.

Earlier, in October, an explosion outside a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini caused alarm, though no injuries were reported.

The wave of threats began on December 9 last year, when over 40 schools received threatening emails. Similar messages were sent to more than 30 schools on December 13 and 14. Since May 2024, over 50 bomb threat emails have also targeted hospitals and airports in Delhi.