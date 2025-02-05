Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday during his visit to the city. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Earlier, PM Modi was seen taking a boat ride with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Areal Ghat to the Mahakumbh.

Mahakumbh 2025 commenced on Paush Purnima, January 13, and is expected to draw millions of devotees. The grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Held once every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh has already welcomed over 380 million pilgrims from India and abroad, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which is organizing the massive gathering.

Several prominent politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have attended the grand festival. The Maha Kumbh has also attracted global visitors, including Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Steve Jobs; Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin; and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson.

February 5: A day of spiritual importance

Also Read

February 5 holds great spiritual significance in Hindu tradition, marking the observance of Magh Ashtami and Bhishma Ashtami — both deeply connected to religious and historical beliefs.

Magh Ashtami

Magh Ashtami, observed on the eighth day of the Hindu month of Magh, is considered highly auspicious for spiritual practices. Devotees participate in holy dips at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, engage in almsgiving, and practice meditation. This sacred day also aligns with Gupt Navratri, a period dedicated to deep spiritual devotion and ritual