Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi Elections 2025: President Murmu, Rahul, CM Atishi among early voters

Delhi Elections 2025: President Murmu, Rahul, CM Atishi among early voters

politicians cast votes on polling day: Around 1.56 crore people will cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 taking place today. The polling will decide the fate of 699 candidates

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Election, Vote, Voting
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi casts her vote at a polling booth during the state Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 List of politicians cast votes on polling day: Delhi voters are heading to polling booths to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 as polling began today, February 5, 2025. Among all the people, party leaders are also rushing to polling stations. 
 
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cast their votes early this morning.  Delhi election 2025 voting Live Updates
 
In addition to these leaders, several other prominent figures, such as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz, also voted early today.
 
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is a candidate from Greater Kailash, Congress' New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit and Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba, and BJP candidate from Karawal Nagar seat, Kapil Mishra, also exercised their voting rights.
 
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, who is contesting from Jangpura constituency also interacted with the media and appealed to the voters to vote. 
 
He said, “I have cast my vote for better Delhi and for better life of people. I appeal to voters to vote for better education, better health, and other facilities.”

Also Read

Not just an election but 'Dharam Yuddh': Atishi seeks vote in Delhi polls

Delhi Assembly elections: 8.10 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in polls

2 Delhi CM office staff held with ₹5 lakh cash ahead of Assembly polls

Delhi votes today: AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for comeback

Delhi HC issues notice to CM Atishi on BJP leader's plea in defamation case

Pics of leaders after casting vote

 
 
 
  Image Source: PTI 

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

This year around 1.56 crore people will cast their votes in the national capital. Polling is taking place at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies and a total of 699 candidates are fighting for 70 seats. 
 
AAP is looking for a third consecutive term, while BJP and Congress are hoping to return to power in the national capital. The results will be out on February 8, 2025.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

NAPA urges Punjab govt to set up fund for rehabilitation of deported youths

Four private schools in Noida receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Finance ministry asks employees to avoid AI tools like ChatGPT, DeepSeek

Topics :Rahul GandhiAam Aadmi PartyDelhi Assembly ElectionsIndian President

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story