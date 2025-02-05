Delhi Elections 2025: President Murmu, Rahul, CM Atishi among early voters

List of politicians cast votes on polling day: Delhi voters are heading to polling booths to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 as polling began today, February 5, 2025. Among all the people, party leaders are also rushing to polling stations. Delhi voters are heading to polling booths to cast their votes in theas polling began today, February 5, 2025. Among all the people, party leaders are also rushing to polling stations.

Delhi election 2025 voting Live Updates Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cast their votes early this morning.

In addition to these leaders, several other prominent figures, such as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz, also voted early today.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is a candidate from Greater Kailash, Congress' New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit and Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba, and BJP candidate from Karawal Nagar seat, Kapil Mishra, also exercised their voting rights.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, who is contesting from Jangpura constituency also interacted with the media and appealed to the voters to vote.

He said, “I have cast my vote for better Delhi and for better life of people. I appeal to voters to vote for better education, better health, and other facilities.”

Also Read

Pics of leaders after casting vote

Image Source: PTI

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

This year around 1.56 crore people will cast their votes in the national capital. Polling is taking place at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies and a total of 699 candidates are fighting for 70 seats.

AAP is looking for a third consecutive term, while BJP and Congress are hoping to return to power in the national capital. The results will be out on February 8, 2025.