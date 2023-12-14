Home / India News / She was just raising slogans: Lok Sabha intruder's mother defends daughter

She was just raising slogans: Lok Sabha intruder's mother defends daughter

Delhi Police detained Neelam (42), a resident of Jind, and 25-year-old Amol after they protested outside the Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan using gas canisters that emitted yellow smoke

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mother of Neelam, a female accused in Parliament security breach incident, said that her daughter was arrested while she was just raising slogans and nothing else and demanded an employment opportunity for her.

Delhi Police detained Neelam (42), a resident of Jind, and 25-year-old Amol after they protested outside the Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan using gas canisters that emitted yellow smoke.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We believe Neelam can never take such a step..She was arrested while she was only raising slogans. We request the government to provide an employment opportunity. Villages has also shown support us," said Neelam's mother while talking to ANI.

Neelam, while being taken away by Delhi Police officials, said that she is unemployed. "...Because we are unemployed, our parents work so much, are labourers, farmers, small traders, shopkeepers, but no one's voices are being heard," Neelam could be heard saying while being detained.

Meanwhile, mother and sister of another accused Sagar Sharma has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fair investigation as Sagar is innocent and has been framed in the conspiracy.

Sagar Sharma's mother, identified as Rani Sharma and sister, Mahi Sharma also claimed that Sagar is a patriot. Rani Sharma said, "On yesterday's crime, we would like to say that our child has been framed; my son is not like that he used to drive an e-rickshaw, I have only one son, he is my support, our child is innocent, he has been framed."

"Someone has framed him, he is our only son, he used to drive rickshaw, he is a patriot and a very good boy," she added.

On the question of whether she knows the people with whom his son committed the crime, Rani said, "I don't know about it but I know that he is innocent, he can never do this, all this has been filled in his mind."

"He told me at home that he was going to Delhi to meet his friends for two days and would come back to work. He used to earn Rs 500 by driving an e-rickshaw."

While appealing to PM Narendra Modi, Sagar's sister Mahi Sharma said, "There should be a fair investigation, my brother is innocent and those who manipulated him for the crime should be punished."

"My brother studied till intermediate amd a patriot and always talked about the progress of the country. Whenever it was 15th August, he used to go out in a rickshaw with the tricolour on it" Sagar's sister said.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Congress seeks answers from govt on 'serious security breach' in Parliament

High-level inquiry initiated into Lok Sabha security breach, says govt

Deliberations on for framing laws on seizure of electronics: Centre to SC

Five MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of session over disruptions

Biryani most ordered dish in 2023 on Swiggy for the eighth year in a row

CBI carries out searches at 10 locations in WB in ECL coal pilferage case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaParliament winter sessionParliament

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story