She was just raising slogans: Lok Sabha intruder's mother defends daughter

Mother of Neelam, a female accused in Parliament security breach incident, said that her daughter was arrested while she was just raising slogans and nothing else and demanded an employment opportunity for her.

Delhi Police detained Neelam (42), a resident of Jind, and 25-year-old Amol after they protested outside the Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan using gas canisters that emitted yellow smoke.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We believe Neelam can never take such a step..She was arrested while she was only raising slogans. We request the government to provide an employment opportunity. Villages has also shown support us," said Neelam's mother while talking to ANI.

Neelam, while being taken away by Delhi Police officials, said that she is unemployed. "...Because we are unemployed, our parents work so much, are labourers, farmers, small traders, shopkeepers, but no one's voices are being heard," Neelam could be heard saying while being detained.

Meanwhile, mother and sister of another accused Sagar Sharma has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fair investigation as Sagar is innocent and has been framed in the conspiracy.

Sagar Sharma's mother, identified as Rani Sharma and sister, Mahi Sharma also claimed that Sagar is a patriot. Rani Sharma said, "On yesterday's crime, we would like to say that our child has been framed; my son is not like that he used to drive an e-rickshaw, I have only one son, he is my support, our child is innocent, he has been framed."

"Someone has framed him, he is our only son, he used to drive rickshaw, he is a patriot and a very good boy," she added.

On the question of whether she knows the people with whom his son committed the crime, Rani said, "I don't know about it but I know that he is innocent, he can never do this, all this has been filled in his mind."

"He told me at home that he was going to Delhi to meet his friends for two days and would come back to work. He used to earn Rs 500 by driving an e-rickshaw."

While appealing to PM Narendra Modi, Sagar's sister Mahi Sharma said, "There should be a fair investigation, my brother is innocent and those who manipulated him for the crime should be punished."

"My brother studied till intermediate amd a patriot and always talked about the progress of the country. Whenever it was 15th August, he used to go out in a rickshaw with the tricolour on it" Sagar's sister said.