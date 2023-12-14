Home / India News / Five MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of session over disruptions

Five MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of session over disruptions

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution amid the din to suspend the five

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Dec 14 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs for the remainder of the session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings.

"I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair ...to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session," the resolution read.

B Mahtab was chairing the proceedings.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

