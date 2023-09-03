Shinde orders probe by ADGP in Jalna police lathi-charge, sends SP on leave

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that Jalna district superintendent of police, Tushar Doshi, is sent on compulsory leave, two days after protesters demanding Maratha quota were baton-charged, triggering violence.

Shinde said ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Saxena would probe the lathi-charge incident, and if required, the judicial probe would be conducted.

Addressing a state function in Buldhana, over 450 km from Mumbai, Shinde also announced the transfer of two DYSP-rank officers out of Jalna district.

Police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district on Friday after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota to hospital.

Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 ST buses were set ablaze in violence.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Saxena will probe the lathi-charge incident. If required, we will also conduct a judicial probe. Guilty will not be spared, Shinde said.

Many opposition leaders had condemned police action while a demand was raised for state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation.

Shinde said since he was born in an ordinary Maratha family, he can understand the pains of the community.

He assured the gathering that the state government is making efforts to grant the reservation to Marathas that will pass the legal test.

Shinde also came down heavily on former chief ministers Ashok Chavan (Congress) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT).

"Chavan was the chairman of the sub-committee on Maratha reservation. What did he exactly do during the two-and-a-half years as the chairman of the sub-committee? Shinde questioned.

Without naming his predecessor Thackeray, who was chief minister from November 2019 to June 2022, Shinde said those who had ridiculed Maratha morchas are now questioning us (Shiv Sena-BJP government).

Speaking about the Jalna incident, the chief minister said the information about who started hurling stones during the peaceful protest of the Maratha community is coming out.

"We will also come to know who is reaping political benefits out of such protest," he said.

Shinde said a discussion had been held with Manoj Jarande-Patil, who was on hunger strike in Antarwali Sarathi village for Maratha quota, and he was appealed to withdraw the fast.

"I had asked him to withdraw the hunger strike. We were going to take some decisions in this regard but violence erupted in Jalna, he said.

Shinde recalled that Marathas had observed restraint when rallies of lakhs of people were organised in Maharashtra for reservation (during 2014-19 when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister).

"Again, I am appealing to them to not resort to violence," he added.