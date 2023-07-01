Home / India News / Shiv Sena (UBT) takes out march to protest against 'corruption' in BMC

Shiv Sena (UBT) takes out march to protest against 'corruption' in BMC

The 'morcha', which began from Metro Cinema, will culminate outside the civic body's headquarters

Press Trust of India Mumbai
MLA Sunil Prabhu said there has been an "outburst" of corruption in the BMC

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
A march led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray to protest against "corruption" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last one year began in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

The 'morcha', which began from Metro Cinema, will culminate outside the civic body's headquarters.

Top leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party including MLAs and MPs are part of the morcha.

MLA Sunil Prabhu said there has been an "outburst" of corruption in the BMC.

The BMC was controlled by the then undivided Shiv Sena from 1997-2022.

The term of its General Body ended in March 2022. As fresh elections have not taken place, the civic body is now controlled by an administrator appointed by the Maharashtra government headed by Eknath Shinde.

Shinde became chief minister on June 30, 2022, after splitting the Shiv Sena and toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Topics :Shiv SenaMumbaiBMC

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

