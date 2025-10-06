George Bush to Manmohan Singh: When shoes were hurled at prominent figures

A 71-year-old advocate allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during a Supreme Court (SC) session in New Delhi today. The incident occurred around 11:35 am in Court 1 while the CJI-led bench was hearing the mentioning of cases.

The advocate, identified as Rakesh Kishore, reportedly shouted, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma) as he approached the dais and attempted to throw his sports shoe at the CJI.

Security personnel quickly restrained Kishore before he could reach the bench and escorted him out to the SC’s security unit. CJI Gavai remained unfazed, stating, “These things do not affect me,” and urged proceedings to continue. The incident has raised concerns over security in the Supreme Court and the risk of ideological protests escalating.

Here’s a list of some similar shoe-throwing instances that involved prominent figures and made headlines. George W Bush: On December 14, 2008, during a press conference in Baghdad, Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoes at US President George W Bush, shouting, "This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog!" Bush ducked twice to avoid being hit. Al-Zaidi was sentenced to three years in prison but was released in nine months on account of good behaviour. The shoe was seized and destroyed by security, but the incident boosted sales for the Turkish company that made Zaidi’s shoes.

L K Advani: A slipper was thrown at BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during a public meeting in Katni on April 16, 2009. The thrower, upset over internal party disputes, was quickly escorted away by police. Manmohan Singh: A man attempted to throw a shoe at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during an election rally in Ahmedabad on April 26, 2009. The shoe landed a few meters away, and the man was taken into custody. Singh later requested that no case be filed. A similar incident has also occurred with the then Home Minister P Chidambaram, who was attacked by a journalist to protest the CBI's clean chit to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Bhawani Singh Rajawat: In the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat threw a shoe at Congress MLA Raghu Sharma during a heated debate. Rajawat was suspended for a year following the incident. Hillary Clinton: On April 10, 2014, while speaking at a recycling conference in Las Vegas, a woman threw a shoe at former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Clinton dodged the shoe and joked about the incident, asking if it was part of a Cirque du Soleil performance. The thrower was escorted out without facing arrest. Pradeepsinh Jadeja: In Gujarat, AAP leader Gopal Italia allegedly hurled a shoe at Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja during a public event in 2017. The incident led to Italia's suspension from his government job.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: At the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week in 2018, rapper Cardi B threw her red heel at fellow rapper Nicki Minaj during a physical altercation. The incident was widely covered in the media and added fuel to the ongoing feud between the two artists. Thalapathy Vijay: On December 29, 2023, during a rally in Tamil Nadu, a video surfaced showing a man being forcefully thrown by Vijay's security personnel. The incident led to the police registering a case against Vijay and his team. Karan Aujla: On September 7, 2024, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's London concert was interrupted when a fan threw a shoe at him. Aujla paused the show, condemned the act, and resumed after the individual was removed.