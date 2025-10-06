Overnight rain brings relief to Delhi-NCR, temperatures dip after hot spell

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday morning, bringing relief from the hot and humid conditions that had persisted over the past several days.

The national capital has been witnessing unusually high temperatures through September and early October.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 34.1 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall was recorded at several stations in the city. Safdarjung, the city's base observatory, logged 10.3 mm of rain till 8:30 am, while Lodhi Road received 13.2 mm, Palam 4.6 mm, Ridge 8.2 mm, and Ayanagar 5.4 mm during the same period, IMD data showed.