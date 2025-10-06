Man hurls shoe at CJI Gavai in Supreme Court over 'ask your deity' remark

A man dressed as a lawyer tried to attack the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Monday during routine proceedings in the Supreme Court (SC), according to a report by Bar & Bench.

According to the report, the lawyer went near the dais and attempted to remove his shoe and throw it at the judge. However, he failed in his attempt when the security personnel dragged the person out of the courtroom. The scene unfolded when the CJI was listening to the cases being mentioned by several lawyers.

CJI remained unconcerned

Despite the drama, the CJI remained unfazed and asked the lawyers present in court to continue with their arguments. According to the report, Gavai said, "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me."