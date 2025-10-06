Man hurls shoe at CJI Gavai in Supreme Court over 'ask your deity' remark

A man dressed as a lawyer tried to attack the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Monday during routine proceedings in the Supreme Court (SC), according to a report by Bar & Bench.
According to the report, the lawyer went near the dais and attempted to remove his shoe and throw it at the judge. However, he failed in his attempt when the security personnel dragged the person out of the courtroom. The scene unfolded when the CJI was listening to the cases being mentioned by several lawyers.
CJI remained unconcerned
Despite the drama, the CJI remained unfazed and asked the lawyers present in court to continue with their arguments. According to the report, Gavai said, "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me."
The lawyer seemed to be motivated by religious sentiments. As he was dragged by the security, he reportedly shouted, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge."
Religious motivation
Last month, Gavai was involved in a controversy regarding a remark he made about a Lord Vishnu idol during a recent SC hearing in a case related to the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho.
While hearing a petition to restore a damaged Vishnu idol, CJI Gavai dismissed the plea as "publicity interest litigation" and suggested the petitioner "ask the deity to do something". His comments sparked backlash and led to widespread misrepresentation on social media, prompting CJI Gavai to clarify in court that he respects all religions and believes in "true secularism".