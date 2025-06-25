What will Shubhanshu Shukla do during his 14-day space mission? Details

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to script history today by becoming only the second Indian to go to space. The Axiom-4 mission, which includes Shukla and three other astronauts, is scheduled to launch today from Launch Complex 39A at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The crew will travel aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, launched by a Falcon 9 rocket. Docking with the International Space Station (ISS) is expected at 4:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, June 26.
During the 14-day mission, Shukla will carry out a series of scientific experiments focused on food and nutrition in microgravity. Serving as the mission pilot alongside Commander Peggy Whitson, Shukla’s research is part of a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and Nasa.
Union minister Jitendra Singh stated that the experiments are intended to advance space nutrition and support the development of self-sustaining life support systems essential for long-duration space exploration.
The first experiment involves studying the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae. These nutrient-dense organisms are seen as a promising food source for space travel. Shukla will examine changes in key growth metrics and molecular profiles—transcriptomes, proteomes, and metabolomes—of different algal species in space compared to Earth conditions.
In the second experiment, Shukla will study the growth and proteomic responses of cyanobacteria such as Spirulina and Synechococcus in microgravity, using both nitrate- and urea-based media. The research will assess Spirulina’s potential as a space “superfood” due to its high protein and vitamin content. Additionally, he will explore the feasibility of using nitrogen sources derived from human waste, including urea, to support cyanobacterial growth.
These studies aim to contribute to closed-loop systems for recycling waste and sustaining life during extended missions beyond Earth.
Apart from scientific research, Shukla is expected to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, school students, and members of the Indian space sector during the mission, promoting awareness of India's growing capabilities in space science.
What he will carry on board
At a press conference earlier this month, Shukla shared a glimpse of the personal items he will carry aboard the Axiom-4 mission. These include favourite Indian desserts such as aamras (mango nectar), gajar ka halwa and moong dal halwa.
In addition, Shukla will carry a small white toy swan named ‘Joy’, which will serve as a microgravity indicator for the crew—visibly floating once the spacecraft enters weightlessness.
With this mission, Shukla is poised to join an elite club of Indian spacefarers, following in the footsteps of Rakesh Sharma, India’s first astronaut, who flew in 1984 aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11.
