What will Shubhanshu Shukla do during his 14-day space mission? Details

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to script history today by becoming only the second Indian to go to space. The Axiom-4 mission, which includes Shukla and three other astronauts, is scheduled to launch today from Launch Complex 39A at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

ALSO READ: Axiom-4 mission with Shubhanshu Shukla to take-off today: Where to watch Follow Axiom-4 mission launch LIVE updates The crew will travel aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, launched by a Falcon 9 rocket. Docking with the International Space Station (ISS) is expected at 4:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, June 26.

What Shukla will do at the ISS ALSO READ: Axiom-4 mission carrying Shubhanshu Shukla delayed as SpaceX detects leak During the 14-day mission, Shukla will carry out a series of scientific experiments focused on food and nutrition in microgravity. Serving as the mission pilot alongside Commander Peggy Whitson, Shukla’s research is part of a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and Nasa. Union minister Jitendra Singh stated that the experiments are intended to advance space nutrition and support the development of self-sustaining life support systems essential for long-duration space exploration. The first experiment involves studying the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae. These nutrient-dense organisms are seen as a promising food source for space travel. Shukla will examine changes in key growth metrics and molecular profiles—transcriptomes, proteomes, and metabolomes—of different algal species in space compared to Earth conditions.

In the second experiment, Shukla will study the growth and proteomic responses of cyanobacteria such as Spirulina and Synechococcus in microgravity, using both nitrate- and urea-based media. The research will assess Spirulina’s potential as a space “superfood” due to its high protein and vitamin content. Additionally, he will explore the feasibility of using nitrogen sources derived from human waste, including urea, to support cyanobacterial growth. ALSO READ: Weather 90% favourable as Axiom-4 mission set to launch today: SpaceX These studies aim to contribute to closed-loop systems for recycling waste and sustaining life during extended missions beyond Earth. Public outreach and crew interactions Apart from scientific research, Shukla is expected to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, school students, and members of the Indian space sector during the mission, promoting awareness of India's growing capabilities in space science.