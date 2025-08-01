Home / India News / Shubhanshu calls his space mission start of India's second space orbit

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Friday described his journey to space as the beginning of India's "second orbit" with the aim to lead in the area of human spaceflight.

Shubhanshu Shukla
Shukla said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from across the country. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:53 PM IST
Addressing a virtual press conference, Shukla and his co-travellers of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station shared their experiences of living in microgravity and conducting experiments that would help humanity.

"In a realm like space exploration, in decades of global collaboration, the moment in this mission that stood out for me was speaking to the prime minister of Bharat while the Indian flag floated behind me," Shukla said.

He said that moment symbolised India's re-entry into the conversation, not as a spectator but as an equal participant.

"After 41 years, a Bharatiya returned to space. But this time, it was not a solitary leap, it was the beginning of India's second orbit. And this time, we are ready, not just to fly but to lead," Shukla said.

Shukla became the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's sojourn as part of the Soviet Russian mission in 1984.

India plans to launch its own human space-flight mission Gaganyaan in 2027. He thanked the government, ISRO, Indian Air Force and NASA for their unwavering support, coordination and belief in the mission that made it possible for him to travel to space as a messenger for what is now possible for the nation.

Shukla said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from across the country.

"Nothing could have prepared me for the love and support that came through," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India space missionIsro projectsIsro manned mission

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

