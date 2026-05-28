Siddaramaiah informs cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down as CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down, during a breakfast hosted at his residence, official sources said on Thursday.

His current deputy and possible successor, D K Shivakumar and other cabinet colleagues attended the breakfast meeting.

In a picture shared by the Chief Minister's Office, Siddaramaiah is seen hugging an emotional Shivakumar. In another picture, CM hopeful Shivakumar is seen touching the feet of Siddaramaiah and taking his blessings.

According to CMO sources, the CM sought the Governor's appointment after the party high command apparently asked him to make way for a leadership change in the state.

However, Lok Bhavan sources said Siddaramaiah has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who he has left for his native, Indore, for personal reasons. As the political heat rises in the southern state in anticipation of a new CM, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Wednesday, had clarified that the Congress has not called for a meeting of its legislature party in the state and that no other decision has been taken yet. He requested the media not to speculate on the issue. The Legislature Party selects its leader, the obvious choice for CM.

Surjewala, who arrived here on Wednesday, also met Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders. The development follows the Congress high command reportedly asking Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state and offering him a central role in the party with a Rajya Sabha seat. As per reports, Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the central role. Some sources indicate Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from the top party leader, Rahul Gandhi. The CM has repeatedly stated that he would step down if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him to do so.