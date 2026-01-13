Siddaramaiah dismisses talk of K'taka CM change after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday dismissed media speculation about a possible change in the state's leadership, reiterating that he will abide by the Congress high command's decision.

Speaking to reporters after briefly meeting top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the airport, Siddaramaiah said there was no confusion within the party regarding leadership issues. He clarified that he did not hold any political discussions with Rahul Gandhi during the meeting.

"No discussion has taken place today, and none is scheduled for the evening. He (Rahul Gandhi) is en route to Gudalur in Tamil Nadu and will return here later to fly back to Delhi. I will see him off again," Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to questions about media reports on a possible leadership change, the CM said, "What speculations? You (the media) are the ones speculating. There is no such issue within the party. This question itself is baseless." Addressing rumours of confusion over a potential Cabinet reshuffle, he added, "Where is the confusion? These are discussions in newspapers and media; there is no such thing in the party." Speculation over a leadership tussle has intensified since the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, fueled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the time of the government's formation in 2023.