Assam CM flags off 200 green buses from Guwahati to curb pollution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday flagged off 200 electric buses from Guwahati. He termed the initiative as the government's one of the biggest push towards a pollution-free environment.

"In one of our biggest pushes towards a pollution-free environment in Assam, I dedicated 200 AC e-Buses today which will ply across Guwahati and adjoining areas," CM Sarma said while addressing the media.

"By 2025, we want to establish Guwahati as the country's first city to be powered by a 100 per cent green public transportation system. This new fleet builds upon the 100 CNG buses dedicated to the New Year," he added.

State Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya also attended the flag-off ceremony of 200 AC E-buses.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister also ceremonially launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), a versatile transport card in Guwahati.

The card, introduced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is a one-stop solution for facilitating payments of travel fares, toll taxes, and retail purchases, and allows cash withdrawals.

Operating via the RuPay card system, the NCMC can be obtained as a prepaid, debit, or credit card from associated banks.

CM Sarma urged everyone to get their NCMC to ensure ease of transportation.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

