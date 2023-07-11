'Sikkim tops northeast, UP among bigger states in grievance redressal'

Sikkim has topped the northeastern states in addressing public complaints, followed by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre said on Tuesday.

The ranking was made in the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report, released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Personnel Ministry, for states for June 2023.

"Government of Sikkim tops the ranking among the northeastern states with a score of 66.70 per cent, followed by the government of Assam with a score of 57.45 per cent and government of Arunachal Pradesh with a score of 52.30 per cent.

"Sikkim has disposed of 173 grievances with an average closing time of 43 days from January to June 2023," it said.

Lakshadweep has topped the ranking among the Union Territories with a score of 70.41 per cent, followed by the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with a score of 64.55 per cent, and Ladakh with a score of 55.25 per cent, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Lakshadweep has disposed of 181 grievances with an average closing time of 14 days to emerge as the topper of this group.

Uttar Pradesh topped the ranking among states with more than 17,500 grievances with a score of 63.90 per cent, followed by Jharkhand with 48.95 per cent and Madhya Pradesh with 43.53 per cent, it said.

Uttar Pradesh disposed of 1,23,633 grievances with an average closing time of 24 days to emerge as the topper of this group.

The state received the maximum, 20,470, grievances in June 2023, and also disposed of the maximum number of grievances at 22,168 (including the carried forward ones), the statement said.

"Government of Telangana tops the rankings in States with less than 17,500 grievances with a score of 74.44 per cent followed by the government of Chhattisgarh with a score of 57.50 per cent and government of Kerala with a score of 52.16 per cent," it said, adding that Telangana has disposed of 3,043 grievances with an average closing time of seven days to emerge as the topper of this group.

A total of 62,929 grievances were redressed by state/UTs in June 2023.

The DARPG initiated the process of rankings states/UTs from May 2023 onwards on the basis of their performance on the CPGRAMS portal.

At present, DARPG ranks the states and Union Territories across four categories northeastern states and Union Territories, and two other categories for states bifurcated on the basis of the number of grievances received.

The ranking is part of the endeavour of the Centre to assist the states and Union Territories to review and streamline their grievance redressal systems and have a comparative assessment with their counterparts.

All states and Union Territories have, as on June 30, 2023, a pendency of 1,88,275 public grievance cases, it said.

The pendency across states and Union Territories has decreased from 1,94,780 at May end to 1,88,275 at June end, the statement said.

"The report also brings out the deliberations made during the meeting between the Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas and the Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir on 23rd June 2023. The objective of the meeting was to assess the status of grievance disposal in the Union Territory (UT) on the central government grievance portal CPGRAMS as well as Jammu & Kashmir government grievance portal JKIGRAMS," it added.