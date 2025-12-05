Simone Tata, former Lakme chair and mother of Noel Tata, passes away at 95

Simone Tata, the mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, died at a city hospital on Friday after a brief illness.
Simone Tata, the stepmother of the late Ratan Tata, was 95.
Simone Tata was associated both with business ventures and philanthropic activities, a statement said.
"She will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakm as India's leading cosmetic brand and laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain," the statement added.
The Switzerland-born Simone also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute, it said.
A positive outlook and a deep resolve helped Simone overcome many challenges in her life, it said.
Last respects to Simone can be paid on Saturday morning at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church in Colaba, followed by a mass at 11 am, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app