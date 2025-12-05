Traffic advisory issued in Delhi amid Putin visit: All you need to know

The Delhi police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory and asked commuters to avoid major routes, including Rajghat Crossing, ITO Chowk, Netaji Subhash Marg, among others, on Friday in view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's India visit.

In a post on X, the Delhi police said, "In connection with administrative exigencies on 05.12.2025, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place in carriageways & service roads around W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu-Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover By-Pass, MGM-Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg & IP Marg."

The police also advised commuters to make maximum use of public transport. They also added that travellers commuting to ISBT, railway stations, or the airports should plan their journey in advance. According to the advisory, the restrictions will be carried out in a phased manner. Different stretches, including Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, Janpath Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg will remain restricted during: • 10:00–11:30 am • 11:00 AM–12:30 pm • 03:00–05:00 pm • 05:00–09:00 pm Here’s a detailed look at what’s allowed and what’s not under these timelines:

10 am to 11:30 am In this stretch, no vehicles will be allowed to park or stop on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road. Vehicles found parked will be towed away for disobedience. Towed vehicles will be kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir. Traffic diversions will be put up on Vandematram Marg to Simon Boliver Marg, Kautilya Marg, San Martin to Manas crossing, San Martin to ABHM crossing, San Martin to Abhai crossing, on Sunheri Masjid and roads around Rail Bhawan. Routes to avoid: Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road.

Alternative routes: DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K. Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg. DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K. Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg. 11:00 am to 12:30 pm No parking or halting will be allowed on Janpath Road, R/A Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, R/A Mandi House, Sikandra Road, and W-Point between 11 am and 12:30 pm. Vehicles found parked here will be towed and kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir, Traffic Pit. Routes to avoid: Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Janpath Road and others.

Alternative routes: DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, K. Kamraj Marg, etc. 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm From 3 pm to 5 pm, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Janpath Road, Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House, Sikandra Road and Bhairon Marg. Vehicles found parked here will be towed and prosecuted, the advisory said. Towed vehicles will be kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir, Traffic Pit. Routes to avoid: Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road and Sikandra Road.