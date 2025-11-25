Chhattisgarh gets ₹6,826 crore investment proposals, 3,000 jobs expected

Chhattisgarh has received industrial investment proposals to the tune of Rs 6,321 crore and Rs 505 crore for development of the tourism sector, which are expected to generate over 3,000 employment opportunities in the coming years.

The investment proposals were received at the 'Investor Connect' programme held here on Tuesday and attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a state government release said.

Chhattisgarh received unprecedented investment proposals at the 'Investor Connect' programme where leading companies from sectors such as steel, energy and tourism expressed interest in setting up new industries, expanding capacity, building hotels and developing waste-to-energy projects in the state, the release said.

The participating companies proposed Rs 6,321.25 crore in industrial investments and Rs 505 crore in tourism investments, which are expected to generate over 3,000 employment opportunities in the coming years, it said. Chief Minister Sai interacted with major investors, experts and industry representatives, and handed over investment proposal letters outlining opportunities across different sectors. He invited industrialists to invest in Chhattisgarh, calling the state as one of the most reliable, stable and fast-growing industrial destinations in India. Sai highlighted the state's strong combination of energy availability, mineral wealth, skilled human resources and investor-friendly policies. He said that permissions under the single-window system are now being issued with greater speed and transparency, making industrial setup smoother than ever before.

The chief minister emphasised that the presence of coal, iron ore, bauxite, tin and lithium is a major advantage for large-scale industrial and manufacturing growth. He also informed that the recently held energy summit brought investment commitments worth over Rs 3.5 lakh crore, with work having already begun on several projects. Referring to the steel sector, Sai said Chhattisgarh is the steel hub of India, home to Bhilai steel plant, NMDC's Nagarnar steel plant and a large ecosystem of MSME-based steel units. On the tourism sector, the chief minister said Bastar is transforming fast as the Naxal violence has reduced, while roads, internet connectivity and security infrastructure have significantly improved.