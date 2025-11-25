Home / India News / Chhattisgarh gets ₹6,826 crore investment proposals, 3,000 jobs expected

Chhattisgarh gets ₹6,826 crore investment proposals, 3,000 jobs expected

Sai highlighted the state's strong combination of energy availability, mineral wealth, skilled human resources and investor-friendly policies

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo
Chief Minister Sai interacted with major investors, experts and industry representatives, and handed over investment proposal letters outlining opportunities across different sectors (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chhattisgarh has received industrial investment proposals to the tune of Rs 6,321 crore and Rs 505 crore for development of the tourism sector, which are expected to generate over 3,000 employment opportunities in the coming years.

The investment proposals were received at the 'Investor Connect' programme held here on Tuesday and attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a state government release said.

Chhattisgarh received unprecedented investment proposals at the 'Investor Connect' programme where leading companies from sectors such as steel, energy and tourism expressed interest in setting up new industries, expanding capacity, building hotels and developing waste-to-energy projects in the state, the release said.

The participating companies proposed Rs 6,321.25 crore in industrial investments and Rs 505 crore in tourism investments, which are expected to generate over 3,000 employment opportunities in the coming years, it said.

Chief Minister Sai interacted with major investors, experts and industry representatives, and handed over investment proposal letters outlining opportunities across different sectors.

He invited industrialists to invest in Chhattisgarh, calling the state as one of the most reliable, stable and fast-growing industrial destinations in India.

Sai highlighted the state's strong combination of energy availability, mineral wealth, skilled human resources and investor-friendly policies.

He said that permissions under the single-window system are now being issued with greater speed and transparency, making industrial setup smoother than ever before.

The chief minister emphasised that the presence of coal, iron ore, bauxite, tin and lithium is a major advantage for large-scale industrial and manufacturing growth.

He also informed that the recently held energy summit brought investment commitments worth over Rs 3.5 lakh crore, with work having already begun on several projects.

Referring to the steel sector, Sai said Chhattisgarh is the steel hub of India, home to Bhilai steel plant, NMDC's Nagarnar steel plant and a large ecosystem of MSME-based steel units.

On the tourism sector, the chief minister said Bastar is transforming fast as the Naxal violence has reduced, while roads, internet connectivity and security infrastructure have significantly improved.

Bastar is now emerging as a new centre for both investments and tourism, he said.

The event also saw the presence of Chhattisgarh's Industries Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan, Tourism Minister Rajesh Agrawal, Amit Agrawal (Secretary, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India), and Sandeep Poundrik (Secretary, Ministry of Steel).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New Bihar Cabinet holds first meeting, aims to give 10 mn jobs in 5 yrs

Ram Temple flag hoisting honours those who sacrificed their life: RSS chief

'Gross indiscipline': SC upholds dismissal of Army officer in temple row

Zubeen Garg's death 'plain and simple murder': Himanta tells Assam Assembly

J&K police probe 'tax evasion' by two educational institutes in Baramulla

Topics :Vishnu Deo SaiChhattisgarhChhattisgarh government

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story