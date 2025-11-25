Home / India News / New Bihar Cabinet holds first meeting, aims to give 10 mn jobs in 5 yrs

New Bihar Cabinet holds first meeting, aims to give 10 mn jobs in 5 yrs

The council of ministers also approved an Artificial Intelligence Mission to make Bihar a leading state in the AI domain

Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary (Photo: X/@NitishKumar)
The government announced that a total of eleven cities, including nine divisional towns, along with Sonepur and Sitamarhi, will see the implementation of greenfield township projects (Photo: X/@NitishKumar)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
The newly formed Bihar Cabinet held its first meeting on Tuesday and decided to provide one crore jobs to the state's youth over the next five years.

Addressing reporters after the meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit said widespread employment generation and industrial development were the key focus in the discussion.

"A defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capacity centres, mega tech city, and fitness city will be established to make Bihar a 'tech hub' of eastern India," he said.

Under the new-age economy, Bihar will be developed as "a back-end hub and global workplace over the next five years", he said.

The chief secretary said that dedicated committees have been formed to achieve these targets.

"A committee has also been formed to prepare plans for employment-oriented initiatives in the start-up domain to ensure livelihood opportunities for the talented, young entrepreneurs of the state," he said.

The council of ministers also approved an Artificial Intelligence Mission to make Bihar a leading state in the AI domain, he said.

The government announced that a total of eleven cities, including nine divisional towns, along with Sonepur and Sitamarhi, will see the implementation of greenfield township projects.

The chief secretary said that nine closed sugar mills will start functioning again, while 25 new ones will be set up.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharBihar government

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

