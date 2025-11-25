New Bihar Cabinet holds first meeting, aims to give 10 mn jobs in 5 yrs

The newly formed Bihar Cabinet held its first meeting on Tuesday and decided to provide one crore jobs to the state's youth over the next five years.
Addressing reporters after the meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit said widespread employment generation and industrial development were the key focus in the discussion.
"A defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capacity centres, mega tech city, and fitness city will be established to make Bihar a 'tech hub' of eastern India," he said.
Under the new-age economy, Bihar will be developed as "a back-end hub and global workplace over the next five years", he said.
The chief secretary said that dedicated committees have been formed to achieve these targets.
"A committee has also been formed to prepare plans for employment-oriented initiatives in the start-up domain to ensure livelihood opportunities for the talented, young entrepreneurs of the state," he said.
The council of ministers also approved an Artificial Intelligence Mission to make Bihar a leading state in the AI domain, he said.
The government announced that a total of eleven cities, including nine divisional towns, along with Sonepur and Sitamarhi, will see the implementation of greenfield township projects.
The chief secretary said that nine closed sugar mills will start functioning again, while 25 new ones will be set up.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app