New Bihar Cabinet holds first meeting, aims to give 10 mn jobs in 5 yrs

The newly formed Bihar Cabinet held its first meeting on Tuesday and decided to provide one crore jobs to the state's youth over the next five years.

Addressing reporters after the meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit said widespread employment generation and industrial development were the key focus in the discussion.

"A defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capacity centres, mega tech city, and fitness city will be established to make Bihar a 'tech hub' of eastern India," he said.

Under the new-age economy, Bihar will be developed as "a back-end hub and global workplace over the next five years", he said.