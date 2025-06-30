Jabalpur airport in MP gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

The Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh received a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax after a search of the premises, an official said on Monday.

The officials of the airport, located at Dumna in Jabalpur, informed that an email threatening to blow up the facility was received on Sunday, following which the premises was evacuated and an investigation launched, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said.

"During the investigation, it was found that the mail was sent to 40 to 41 places simultaneously. It seems likely the work of some miscreant," he said.

Immediately after getting the information, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), dog squad, local police along with the Central Industrial Security Force started a search operation.