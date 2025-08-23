Home / India News / SIT arrests complainant who alleged multiple burials in Dharmasthala

SIT arrests complainant who alleged multiple burials in Dharmasthala

Officials said the arrest was made after inconsistencies were found in the statements and documents provided

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment
The complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker, has claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mangaluru (Karnataka)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
The complainant who had alleged there were multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT formed to investigate these charges, official sources said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and its chief, Pranab Mohanty, have questioned the complainantwhose name is not revealedon Friday till late hours.

Officials said the arrest was made after inconsistencies were found in the statements and documents provided. The SIT is continuing its probe into the matter.

The complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker, has claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, and that he was forced to bury a number of bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala.

He had alleged that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault. He has also given a statement before a magistrate in this regard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka governmentPolicecrimes

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

