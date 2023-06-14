Home / India News / Sitharaman reviews preparedness of Guj banks in view of cyclone Biparjoy

Sitharaman reviews preparedness of Guj banks in view of cyclone Biparjoy

During the meeting, Sitharaman said that all disaster management protocols should be followed and the staff should be made aware of them

IANS New Delhi
Sitharaman reviews preparedness of Guj banks in view of cyclone Biparjoy

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With cyclone Biparjoy expected to make a landfall in the coastal regions of Gujarat on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took a virtual review meeting with heads of various banks and insurance companies to review their preparedness to face the impact of the 'very severe' cyclonic storm.

"Smt @nsitharaman today chaired a meeting of Managing Directors and senior officials of various banks and insurance companies via VC to review their preparedness in view of the impending #CycloneBiparjoy," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Banking secretary Vivek Joshi was also present in the meeting.

"MDs from the banks and insurance companies provided a detailed update on the precautionary measures for the #CycloneBiparjoy," the Finance Ministry said in another tweet.

During the meeting, Sitharaman said that all disaster management protocols should be followed and the staff should be made aware of them.

--IANS

ans/arm

Also Read

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

GMR Airport to contribute 10% for Hyderabad Airport Metro Project

Gem, jewellery exports fall by 10.7% to Rs 22,693.41 crore in May

Tourism in Rajasthan tiger reserves to be closed on every Wed from July 1

DDA gives nod to sell 40 HIG flats to Delhi's PWD, says officials

Election Commission team to visit Telangana to assess poll preparedness

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanCycloneGujarat

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story