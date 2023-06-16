Situ rehab: Request for water supply, laying sewer lines 'pending' with DJB

The Delhi Jal Board has "not cleared" the drawings for the laying down of water and sewer pipelines for an in situ rehabilitation project site here, despite a request by the DDA, official sources claimed on Friday.

There was no immediate reaction from the DJB.

Requests from the DDA for the supply of water and laying of sewer lines is "pending with the DJB" since 2013 in the case of Kalkaji Bhoomiheen Camp, and since 2017 in the case of Jailorwala Bagh, the sources said.

The Jailorwala Bagh in situ rehabilitation project is ready for possession for 1,800 slum-dwelling families.

"The DJB has not even cleared the drawings for the laying down of water and sewer pipelines till now, despite a request made by the DDA back in 2017," a source said.

Thousands of slum-dwellers from the Bhoomiheen Camp, who were shifted to modern multi-storey flats in November last year, are facing a "water crisis". The DDA has been supplying water to these people through tankers, sources said.

The issue figured during a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority on June 14 that was chaired by Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also the chairman of the authority, they said.

DJB Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, also a DDA member, was present in the meeting, sources said.