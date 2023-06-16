Home / India News / Situ rehab: Request for water supply, laying sewer lines 'pending' with DJB

Situ rehab: Request for water supply, laying sewer lines 'pending' with DJB

The Jailorwala Bagh in situ rehabilitation project is ready for possession for 1,800 slum-dwelling families

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Situ rehab: Request for water supply, laying sewer lines 'pending' with DJB

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Jal Board has "not cleared" the drawings for the laying down of water and sewer pipelines for an in situ rehabilitation project site here, despite a request by the DDA, official sources claimed on Friday.

There was no immediate reaction from the DJB.

Requests from the DDA for the supply of water and laying of sewer lines is "pending with the DJB" since 2013 in the case of Kalkaji Bhoomiheen Camp, and since 2017 in the case of Jailorwala Bagh, the sources said.

The Jailorwala Bagh in situ rehabilitation project is ready for possession for 1,800 slum-dwelling families.

"The DJB has not even cleared the drawings for the laying down of water and sewer pipelines till now, despite a request made by the DDA back in 2017," a source said.

Thousands of slum-dwellers from the Bhoomiheen Camp, who were shifted to modern multi-storey flats in November last year, are facing a "water crisis". The DDA has been supplying water to these people through tankers, sources said.

The issue figured during a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority on June 14 that was chaired by Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also the chairman of the authority, they said.

DJB Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, also a DDA member, was present in the meeting, sources said.

Also Read

Sewer lines in unauthorised colonies of Delhi's Sangam Vihar approved

Modernise water treatment plants: Delhi CM Kejriwal instructs DJB

Delhi govt approves project to upgrade Ghonda sewer pumping station

Sisodia nods for project to lay 34-km sewer line in 39 Najafgarh colonies

NHRC issues notices to Hry govt, Gurugram municipality over sewer death

UP CM discusses power distribution with energy minister, UPPCL chief

UN Convention needs to define concept of reasonable opportunity, says India

Assam flood worsens as incessant rain continues, 34,000 people affected

G20 Education Working Group: Seminar on accessible science held in Pune

2,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim as rainfall leads to road blockage

Topics :water supplyDelhi Jal Board

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story