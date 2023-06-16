Home / India News / 2,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim as rainfall leads to road blockage

Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to a road blockade following incessant rainfall since Thursday, officials said

Press Trust of India Gangtok
Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to a road blockade following incessant rainfall since Thursday, officials said.

The road from North Sikkim district headquarters Mangan to Chungthang has been blocked at Pegong Supply Khola, disrupting vehicular traffic, the officials said.

As a result, 1,975 domestic and 36 foreign tourists were stranded at hotels in Lachen and Lachung areas considered gateways to various places with scenic beauty.

Of the foreign tourists, 23 are from Bangladesh, 10 from the US and three from Singapore.

As many as 345 four-wheelers and 11 motorbikes were also stuck at various places in North Sikkim, the officials said.

The road clearance works will begin once the rain stops, they added.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

