Situation normal in Assam's Baksa after Zubeen case unrest, net restored

The situation in Assam's Baksa district has returned to normal two days after violent protests erupted over the shifting of five accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case to Baksa District Jail, an official said on Friday.

Internet and mobile data services, which were suspended following the unrest, have been restored with immediate effect as there is "no further apprehension of public unrest or breach of peace," according to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tewari.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence and instigating the local people in attacking the convoy while 15 others involved in the incident have been identified from video footage so far, the official said.

Security has been tightened in and around the jail, where the accused, including the late singer's manager, cousin, and two personal security officers, have been lodged following a court order. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS remain in force in Mushalpur town where the jail is located and adjoining areas. 'The situation is under control and we are taking all possible steps to ensure that there is no further violence in the area', he said. On Wednesday, protesters had gathered outside the prison in Mushalpur and began pelting stones at the convoy transporting the accused. Some demonstrators demanded the accused be handed over to the public "to ensure justice for Zubeen'." The convoy managed to enter the jail premises, but the crowd clashed with police at the gate.

"Despite repeated requests by police to step back, protesters kept pressing forward," said the official, adding that "law enforcers had to resort to lathi-charge" to restore order. The situation escalated after some vehicles including those belonging to police and TV channels were set on fire, prompting police to fire tear gas shells. North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg and his personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were remanded to judicial custody by the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate after their police remand ended. The court, expressing concern for their safety, also ruled that they should be sent to a jail where there were less prisoners.