Rajasthan High Court halts FSSAI approval for GM food sale and imports

In a significant development, the Rajasthan High Court, in an order passed a few days ago, has restrained the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Environment Ministry’s Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) from granting permission for the sale, manufacture, distribution, or import of genetically modified (GM) food until regulations are framed to govern such items.

India has been regularly importing soya oil produced from genetically modified seeds grown in Brazil, Argentina, and, of late, China. However, the argument has been that as oil is extracted from beans, it does not contain proteins and hence is not categorised as an LMO or Living Modified Organism. In the 2024–25 edible oil year ending in October, India imported close to 14 million tonnes of edible oils, of which 4.4 million tonnes was soybean oil.