Home / India News / First freight train carrying industrial salt from Gujarat reaches Anantnag

First freight train carrying industrial salt from Gujarat reaches Anantnag

The industrial salt is mainly used in tanning, pulp, soap, and brick kiln industries

freight trains
The train, carrying 1,350 tonnes of industrial salt from Kharaghoda Goods Shed in Gujarat, arrived at the Anantnag goods shed in Kashmir, officials said.
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The first 21-wagon consignment of industrial salt from Gujarat reached south Kashmir on Friday, adding another milestone in freight transportation for the Jammu division of Northern Railway, officials said.

The train, carrying 1,350 tonnes of industrial salt from Kharaghoda Goods Shed in Gujarat, arrived at the Anantnag goods shed in Kashmir, they said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal said, The Jammu Division of Northern Railway on Friday received the first 21-wagon consignment of industrial salt from Gujarat at the Anantnag goods shed in Kashmir.

The industrial salt is mainly used in tanning, pulp, soap, and brick kiln industries.

According to officials, the new mode of transport will ensure a steady supply of essential commodities to the Valley, reduce logistics costs and travel time, and lessen dependence on road transport especially during adverse weather conditions when road connectivity is disrupted.

In recent months, the Valley has witnessed growing freight activity, including the transport of apples from Kashmir to Delhi and the movement of Maruti vehicles and other goods to the region.

Singhal said the arrival of the salt consignment is expected to pave the way for more such freight movements, further strengthening trade links between Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

With such initiatives, Indian Railways continues to expand the logistics network in the Union Territory, ensuring efficient movement of essential and commercial goods for both people and industries, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amid Donald Trump ire, IMO defers shipping carbon tax vote to 2027

Rajasthan High Court halts FSSAI approval for GM food sale and imports

Antwerp court clears fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi's extradition

India now unstoppable, does not remain silent after terror attacks: PM Modi

Indian telecom among top 3 globally, govt working to improve: Scindia

Topics :India NewsGujaratKashmirsalt

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story