Home / India News / Situation remains tense in Manipur's Churachandpur; schools, shops closed

Situation remains tense in Manipur's Churachandpur; schools, shops closed

At least one person, 51-year-old Lalropui Pakhuangte from the Hmar community, was killed in Tuesday night's clashes

Manipur Security, Security
Schools and shops remained shut, while church leaders and civil society groups worked to restore peace (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The situation in Manipur's curfew-bound Churachandpur district remained tense on Thursday, two days after clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities left one dead and several injured, police said.

Schools and shops remained shut, while church leaders and civil society groups worked to restore peace, an official told PTI.

Security personnel conducted flag marches on Wednesday night to prevent further violence.

At least one person, 51-year-old Lalropui Pakhuangte from the Hmar community, was killed in Tuesday night's clashes.

He suffered bullet injuries and was taken to Sielmat Christian Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The clashes between the two tribes started after Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar was attacked by some Zomi people on Sunday, leading to violence and imposition of curfew in the district the next day.

Meanwhile, several displaced people from the Kuki community in relief camps were moved to safer locations.

Also Read

Fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur, several injured in stone pelting

Six SC judges to visit relief camps in violence-hit Manipur on March 22

Premium

Ashtalakshmi vision: Centre cites gains, Oppn points to Manipur unrest

Parliament clears Rs 51,463 cr extra spending for FY25, Manipur FY26 budget

Manipur ethnic violence: Cases to be tried in Guwahati itself, says SC

Churachandpur town is mainly home to Zomi people, with Hmar and Kuki communities living in some areas.

Hours after a fresh shutdown was imposed by a student body in Churachandpur district on Wednesday, a group of MLAs and tribal organisations separately appealed for peace.

In a joint statement, at least 12 Kuki-Zomi and Hmar organisations based in Churachandpur district have called for peace among communities and agreed to form a joint peace committee to monitor the situation and prevent misunderstandings in the future.

Six MLAs from Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts have also issued a joint appeal for peace and harmony, urging the administration to take necessary measures to restore law and order.

Notably, more than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Punjab govt clears Shambhu border, detains top farmer leaders

Punjab police remove farmers from Haryana border: What happened last night?

RG Kar rape-murder: Parents get daughter's death certificate after 7 months

Telangana GSDP grows at 10%; exceeds Rs 16 trn: Socio Economic Outlook 2025

Govt in talks with Elon Musk's X over Grok AI's use of expletives

Topics :ManipurManipur govtNortheast India

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story