Punjab police remove farmers from Haryana border: What happened last night?

Security was tightened at the Haryana-Punjab border on Thursday morning after Punjab police evicted protesting farmers and detained their leaders on Wednesday night. The BJP and other opposition parties criticised the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, calling the move a “cowardly act.”

The Shambhu and Khanauri border points had been blocked for over a year by farmers demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). On Thursday morning, Haryana police also removed concrete barricades from their side at the Shambhu border.

Farmer leaders detained

On Wednesday, farmer representatives from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha met a central delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chandigarh. While returning, several leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were detained in Mohali.

Following this, Punjab police cleared the protest sites, dismantling temporary structures and removing trolleys and vehicles stationed at the border.

Farmer leader Guramneet Singh Mangat said they encountered heavy barricading in Mohali. According to Mangat, Pandher was detained at the Zirakpur barrier and taken to the Bahadurgarh Commando Police Training Centre in Patiala. Dallewal, who was travelling in an ambulance, was also detained, with police allegedly removing the driver.

According to PTI, some farmers clashed with security personnel.

What did the police say?

At the Khanauri border, around 3,000 police personnel were deployed to clear the area. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) Mandeep Singh Sidhu asked farmers to vacate voluntarily, stating that police “do not want any confrontation” and emphasised that 3,000 officers outnumbered 200 protesters.

Patiala Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said the area was cleared after issuing “proper warnings.”

“Farmers had been protesting at Shambhu border for a long time. Today, in the presence of duty magistrates, police cleared the area after they were given proper warnings. A few people agreed to leave and were sent home by bus,” said Nanak Singh, as quoted by ANI.

He added that structures and vehicles were being removed and that Haryana police would take similar action on their side to resume highway movement. “We did not need to use force as there was no resistance. Farmers cooperated and boarded buses willingly,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukhchain Singh made announcements over a loudspeaker, asking protesters to clear the road within “10 minutes.” Police then detained the remaining farmers and transported them in buses.

Videos on social media showed police dismantling protest stages at Shambhu and Khanauri. JCB machines were used to remove structures, while at Khanauri, the saroop of Guru Granth Sahib was relocated according to Sikh protocol.

What did the Opposition say?

Condemning the police action, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said it was unprecedented for Punjab’s government to “arrest” farmer leaders after calling them for talks.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has backstabbed Punjab’s farmers. Punjabis will neither forget nor forgive this shameful act,” he said.

BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accused the AAP government of attempting to “sabotage” negotiations between farmers and the Centre.

“The Centre is serious about farmers’ issues, but the Punjab government’s sudden action aims to derail talks. Bhagwant Mann has betrayed farmers. Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in Punjab for the past three days, has conspired against them,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also criticised the detentions.

“The same Bhagwant Mann who once promised MSP to Punjab’s farmers in five minutes is now refusing to even listen to their legitimate demands. I strongly condemn the forced removal of farmer leaders. The Punjab government must release the arrested farmers immediately,” Badal said in a post on X.

What did the Punjab government say about removing farmers from the Haryana border?

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the action, arguing that prolonged highway blockades had severely impacted trade and industry.

“The AAP is committed to youth and employment. Trade and industry must function smoothly to generate jobs,” Cheema said.

He urged farmer leaders to direct their protests at the Centre while allowing Punjab to progress. “We have always stood with farmers and will continue to fight alongside them,” he added.

What happened at the Chandigarh meeting?

In Chandigarh, farmer leaders and a central delegation led by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussions for over three hours, but the meeting remained inconclusive.

“The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. Discussions were positive and constructive. Talks will continue, with the next meeting scheduled for May 4,” Chouhan said.

(With inputs from agencies)