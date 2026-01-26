Six-day 'Bharat Parv' festival to be held at Red Fort from Jan 26 to 31

The government will host the annual 'Bharat Parv', a six-day national cultural and tourism festival, from January 26 at the Red Fort lawns as part of the Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Sunday.

It will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the tourism ministry said.

'Bharat Parv' is the ministry's flagship annual event celebrating India's rich cultural, artistic, culinary and spiritual heritage while promoting the national initiatives 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Dekho Apna Desh'.

Over the years, the festival has evolved into a major platform showcasing India's unity in diversity and tourism potential, officials said.

The festival aims to highlight India's diverse cultural heritage, encourage domestic tourism, provide a platform for artisans and states, Union Territories, promote tourism awareness, and strengthen national integration through cultural participation, they said. Major attractions of this year's festival include a display of 41 tableaux, various cultural performances, and shows by military and paramilitary bands, handicraft stalls and state tourism pavilions. Bihar will celebrate the makhana industry through its thematic tableau, among other states. A grand food court with 60 stalls showcasing cuisines from across India and live cooking demonstrations is also a major attraction. The event will see participation from states and Union Territories, over 25 central ministries and departments, and leading institutions and organisations from across the country, the ministry said in a statement.