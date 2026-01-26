Weather today: IMD forecasts rain, snow, biting cold across India

A significant shift in weather patterns is sweeping across India as a fresh and intense Western Disturbance moves over the north-west, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is expected to trigger a new wet spell, bringing widespread rain, snowfall, strong winds and biting cold conditions to several parts of the country on Monday.

Widespread rain and snowfall likely in the western Himalayas

The Western Himalayan region is set to witness fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall as the disturbance intensifies through the day. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience persistent precipitation accompanied by lightning and squally winds. Wind speeds may range between 40 and 60 kilometres per hour, with gusts touching 70 kilometres per hour in isolated areas.

The IMD has also warned of isolated hailstorm activity, particularly over Jammu and Kashmir, adding to the severity of weather conditions. Isolated spells of heavy rain and snowfall are also likely in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, especially in higher reaches. Dense fog to continue over northern plains and eastern regions While the mountains brace for snow, winter-related hazards are set to persist across the plains. Dense fog is likely during morning and night hours in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Similar foggy conditions are expected over north Uttar Pradesh and the sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal and Sikkim, potentially affecting visibility and transport.

Cold wave and cold day conditions to intensify Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to tighten their grip over parts of north-west India as cold north-westerly winds sweep across the region. East Rajasthan may experience severe cold wave conditions, while cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. In some areas, including parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, cold day conditions are also likely, with daytime temperatures remaining significantly below normal. Rain and gusty winds to spread across plains and central India As the Western Disturbance progresses, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. These spells may be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kilometres per hour and higher gusts in isolated places.

Light rainfall with lightning activity is also likely over east Uttar Pradesh and parts of central India, indicating a wider spread of unsettled weather beyond the Himalayan region. Hailstorm risk remains high in several states The IMD has cautioned that isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand during this active weather phase. Localised damage to crops and property cannot be ruled out, and residents have been advised to stay alert. Delhi weather: Republic Day parade likely under foggy conditions In the national capital, Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path on Monday are expected to begin under dense fog conditions. The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky, becoming generally cloudy towards night. Shallow to moderate fog is likely during the morning hours, while minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius, keeping conditions cold throughout the day.