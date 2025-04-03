India faces shortage of 2.2 million skilled drivers, says Nitin Gadkari

The country is facing a shortage of 2.2 million skilled drivers, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, highlighting that the lack of proper training facilities is causing many accidents.

Gadkari said, "According to a World Bank report, India has a shortage of 22 lakh drivers." He also noted that many accidents and deaths occur due to untrained drivers. Speaking during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha,said, "According to a World Bank report, India has a shortage of 22 lakh drivers." He also noted that many accidents and deaths occur due to untrained drivers.

To address this issue, the Centre has launched a ₹4,500 crore scheme to set up 1,600 driving training institutes across the country in a phased manner.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has started a Rs 4,500 crore scheme to set up driving training institutes across the country," he said.

Gadkari also emphasised that this initiative will create significant job opportunities. "These will generate over 60 lakh employment," he said.

The government has asked all states and Union Territories to submit proposals for setting up different types of training centres, including the Institute of Driving Training & Research (IDTRs), Regional Driving Training Centres (RDTCs), and Driving Training Centres (DTCs).

Also Read

The minister also pointed out the alarming number of road accident deaths in India. "About 1.8 lakh people die every year due to road accidents, and many of them are due to untrained drivers," he said.

The government aims to improve road safety and reduce accidents through better training and infrastructure.

Why is there a shortage of truck drivers in India?

According to a report by The Economic Times, there are around 6 million trucks on the roads in India and only 3.6 million drivers available. This means many trucks remain idle due to the lack of drivers. One major reason for this shortage is low salaries, as truck drivers earn ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 per month, while city cab drivers make up to ₹30,000.

The report further suggests that health problems are another big issue for truck drivers in India. More than 50 per cent of drivers develop serious health problems, such as back pain and cervical issues, by the age of 40-42. The challenging work conditions and lack of proper medical care make the situation worse.

[With inputs from PTI]