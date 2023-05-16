Home / India News / Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

A slight delay is expected in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and it is likely to arrive by June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A slight delay is expected in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and it is likely to arrive by June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

"This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of 4 days," the Met office said in a statement.

The monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020.

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by the onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from the hot and dry season to the rainy season.

The IMD had last month said India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions.

Rainfed agriculture is a critical component of India's agricultural landscape, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area relying on this method. It accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's total food production, making it a crucial contributor to India's food security and economic stability.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Iran to uphold nuke commitments, if sanctions removed: Iranian atomic chief

IMD predicts light to moderate rain within next 3 hours in parts of Chennai

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

Delhi Ramleela committee to stage Broadway-like show as it turns 100

All illegal encroachments in Uttarakahnd will be demolished: CM Dhami

Vacation benches to conduct hearing through hybrid mode: CJI Chandrachud

Centre, state tax officers launch drive to identify fake GST registration

EC's allotment of Shiv Sena name to Shinde faction a prospective decision

Topics :IMDKerala

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story