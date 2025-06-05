Home / India News / Smog, Yamuna pollution biggest environment issues in Delhi: SC judge

The judge was speaking at the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) Climate Change Conference and Awards 2025 when he emphasised on environmental protection

SC, Supreme Court
He highlighted the two major issues -- air pollution and a polluted Yamuna -- Delhi has been grappling with required attention (Representative image: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol on Thursday said smog and Yamuna River pollution were the biggest environmental issues in the national capital.

The judge was speaking at the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) Climate Change Conference and Awards 2025 when he emphasised on environmental protection.

Each citizen, he said, was responsible to protect the environment and the onus wasn't just on the judiciary, the executive and the legislature.

"We have to make sure that the environment, be it in any form, has to be protected. I would also say this, that over the years we have developed certain principles, and the public trust doctrine is one such doctrine which we must always keep in mind," Justice Karol said.

He continued, "But I would say this, if you were to see our report card in the last 75 years, or since the 1980s, what have we done? Have we done enough to protect the environment? My view is that a lot needs to be done, at all levels. And I would borrow an expression, that the solution to the problem now is grassroots solutions to an international problem. The way forward, according to me, is that we as individuals have to take up the causes pertaining to the environment."  Environmental issues could not be left to the courts for passing of verdicts, the legislature for making relevant laws or the executive for implementing them, he added.

"Each one of us, as responsible citizens, has to understand, become aware of, and ensure that we protect the environment for posterity."  He highlighted the two major issues -- air pollution and a polluted Yamuna -- Delhi has been grappling with required attention.

"I don't know how many of you have travelled in the metro, or how many of you have gone beyond the Lutyens. But if you go to Noida or Trans-Yamuna, you would see what Yamuna really is. These are the two biggest challenges," Justice Karol said.

He outlined judiciary's "zealous" role in protecting the environment.

"The reason is very clear. And it is that Mother Earth is not ours. We are there for her and we are there not only for her but also for posterity, for future generations, not only in India, but the world over," the judge said.

Justice Karol, as a result, urged each citizen to take up the cause of protecting the environment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Yamuna riverSC judgessmogpollutionDelhi Pollution

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

