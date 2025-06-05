SSC updates 'mySSC' app enabling mobile Aadhaar-based job applications

Government job aspirants can now apply for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams using a newly upgraded mobile app, SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan announced on June 5.

The revamped ‘mySSC’ app aims to make the application process easier, especially for candidates in rural areas.

“All candidates applying for recruitment exams conducted by SSC can fill the entire application form through the (mobile) application itself,” he said.

He added that candidates no longer need to visit computer centres or depend on cyber cafes to complete and submit their forms. Previously, many applicants had to rely on local service centres or pay intermediaries to fill out online forms.

“The candidates can also identify themselves through Aadhaar OTP and face authentication on the same app,” he said. A major update in the app, which works on Android devices running version 11 or higher, is the integration of Aadhaar-based authentication. Users must first register using their Aadhaar number on the One-Time Registration (OTR) page. Before submitting their application, candidates must also install the Aadhaar Face RD app on their phones to complete the face verification process. The SSC has cautioned that information entered in the OTR will be treated as final and will override Aadhaar details in case of any mismatch.

The app, developed by Cubastion Consulting, is expected to significantly ease the overall experience of dealing with the SSC—from application to final joining. "By combining biometric verification with Aadhaar-enabled services, we’re making mass recruitment fairer, more secure, and more accessible—especially for rural candidates," said Cubastion co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar. "With the new mySSC app, candidates can now complete the entire process—from registration to application—directly on their mobile phones. It removes private middlemen from the system and puts power back into the hands of the applicants. Our future vision is to make this app a one-stop solution for the entire recruitment lifecycle," he added.