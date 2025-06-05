Home / India News / SSC updates 'mySSC' app enabling mobile Aadhaar-based job applications

SSC updates 'mySSC' app enabling mobile Aadhaar-based job applications

SSC has launched an upgraded app allowing aspirants, especially in rural areas, to apply for government jobs, complete Aadhaar-based verification, and track progress

SSC Chairman
The SSC has cautioned that information entered in the OTR will be treated as final and will override Aadhaar details in case of any mismatch. | Image: X @DrJitendraSingh
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Government job aspirants can now apply for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams using a newly upgraded mobile app, SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan announced on June 5.
 
The revamped ‘mySSC’ app aims to make the application process easier, especially for candidates in rural areas.
 
“All candidates applying for recruitment exams conducted by SSC can fill the entire application form through the (mobile) application itself,” he said.
 
He added that candidates no longer need to visit computer centres or depend on cyber cafes to complete and submit their forms. Previously, many applicants had to rely on local service centres or pay intermediaries to fill out online forms.
 
“The candidates can also identify themselves through Aadhaar OTP and face authentication on the same app,” he said.
 
A major update in the app, which works on Android devices running version 11 or higher, is the integration of Aadhaar-based authentication. Users must first register using their Aadhaar number on the One-Time Registration (OTR) page. Before submitting their application, candidates must also install the Aadhaar Face RD app on their phones to complete the face verification process.
 
The SSC has cautioned that information entered in the OTR will be treated as final and will override Aadhaar details in case of any mismatch.
 
The app, developed by Cubastion Consulting, is expected to significantly ease the overall experience of dealing with the SSC—from application to final joining.
 
"By combining biometric verification with Aadhaar-enabled services, we’re making mass recruitment fairer, more secure, and more accessible—especially for rural candidates," said Cubastion co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar.
 
"With the new mySSC app, candidates can now complete the entire process—from registration to application—directly on their mobile phones. It removes private middlemen from the system and puts power back into the hands of the applicants. Our future vision is to make this app a one-stop solution for the entire recruitment lifecycle," he added.
 
According to an SSC notice dated June 2, 2025, candidates were earlier able to register online through the SSC website and could only upload a live photo via the mobile app.
 
With the app update, "...the entire application process can now be completed seamlessly within the app itself," it said.
 
"This will be applicable for all the exams being conducted June 2025 onwards," the notice added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Trump says doesn't know if he and Musk will continue good relationship

Mutual understanding among political class should continue: RSS chief

Southern states' delimitation concerns to be addressed in due course: MHA

After 16-year gap, Census to be held in two phases by 2027

Samruddhi Expressway corridor of Maharashtra's prosperity, says CM Fadnavis

Topics :SSC resultSSC examSSC CGLSSCMobile appsGovernment Jobs

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story