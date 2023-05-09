Smoother global trade: India to pitch an alternative to Swift at G20 meet



A government official told the newspaper that a system like this can add great value to global trade while also providing insights about the transactions to all stakeholders. The system will be based on an electronic bill of lading (a digital version of the traditional paper documents). India will table an international banking transaction system similar to Swift at the G20 meet, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. This is expected to support paperless transactions for cross-border trade.



The Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (Swift) allows global financial institutions to communicate with each other using a messaging network that is quick, accurate, and secure. It is used to conduct cross-border financial transactions. This will allow an easy flow of data and information across systems and applications being used in various countries. The official said that the Swift system facilitates communication for cross-border financial systems, and we need a similar mechanism to smoothen global trade.