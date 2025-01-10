Social media flags record low tourist numbers in Goa; what does data say?

Goa is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India, attracting people from all over the world to enjoy its serene beaches, captivating landscapes, and stunning architecture. This coastal state offers tourists a beautiful blend of sun, sand, and sea.

Earlier, many reports began circulating on social media, claiming that the number of tourists in the popular destination was declining sharply. The tourist footfall on New Year's Eve was alleged to be at a "record low." However, the latest data confirms that the viral news was fake and that the state witnessed record-breaking visitor numbers, both domestic and international, during the Christmas and New Year periods.

The data presents a picture quite contrary to what was being discussed on social media. Hotels across the state were operating at near full capacity, and there was a huge gathering at popular beaches such as Anjuna, Calangute, and Baga, according to the released statistics.

Unexpectedly, the footfalls also surged in the lesser-known areas like Kerry in the North and Canacona in the South.

Fake claims by Chinese agency

Time to debunk some fake reports by the China Economic Information Center that had claimed Goa was seeing fewer tourists this New Year. Many social media posts also amplified the claim that beaches and roads were empty and everything in the state was selling at very high prices in the state.

However, these claims were proven false as the tourism statistics and economic indicators show Goa is still the most sought-after tourist destination in India.

Data on Goa tourism

Goa has witnessed a significant surge in its revenue. In December 2024, the state earned Rs 75.51 crore more than the previous year's collection for the same period. The state minted Rs Rs 365.43 crore last year.

From April to December 2024, Goa earned Rs 4,614.77 crore in revenue, which is a significant increase from last year. The VAT collection in the state has increased by 6.41%, reinforcing the state's thriving tourism economy.

Goa CM, Pramod Sawant also shared an update on the state’s growing revenue. In his post on X, he wrote, “Goa has witnessed remarkable growth in its revenue collection for December 2024, with a surge of Rs. 75.51 Crores compared to the same month last year. This year’s numbers reflect a strong upward trend, signaling positive economic momentum.”

The X post also claimed that the GST revenue grew by 9.62% for the nine months, while VAT revenue recorded 6.41% growth. Both GST and VAT recorded 8.60 per cent impressive growth.

Contrary to the many social media reports, Goa continues to thrive and attract a huge number of tourists, both domestic and international, offering a unique combination of its culture, beaches, heritage sites, and vibrant markets. The data suggests that despite the growing trend of international tourism, a large number of Indian tourists are still preferring to visit the coastal state, and it continues to be among the top most visited states in India, for leisurely travel.