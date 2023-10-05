Home / India News / Social media platforms considering QR codes, tokens to ascertain user age

Social media platforms considering QR codes, tokens to ascertain user age

Social media platforms are worried about losing users which include children, since children may only be able to use these platforms if parents give their consent

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Social media platforms are exploring various methods to verify users' ages, as required by the new Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), 2023. According to a report in The Economic Times, these platforms are considering using QR codes, virtual Aadhaar IDs, or combined age verification at the app store level to comply with the recent regulations.

The secure handling of this data is crucial, experts cited in the report said, as poor management could lead to security risks for citizens. Many companies are leaning towards a token-based system, akin to the tokenisation of credit cards, to secure verifiable parental consent.

The report emphasised that adapting current systems to these new requirements requires significant investment from social media companies. Additionally, these platforms are concerned about potentially losing younger users, as the new regulations will require parental consent for children to use these services.

The government introduced the DPDPA in August 2023 and has asked social media platforms to suggest the best methods for implementing "child gating." An industry executive commented that the law does not specifically require individuals to disclose their date of birth; it merely asks whether they are minors or above the age of 18.

In this context, a QR code linked to an Aadhaar ID could be scanned to determine whether an individual is a minor or an adult. This method would align with the data minimisation principles outlined in the Act, the executive added.

According to the new law, the personal data of children under 18 can only be processed after receiving consent from a parent or legal guardian. Once the Act is implemented, India will join a select group of countries where parental consent is a prerequisite for children to access social media platforms.

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

