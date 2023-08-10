Home / India News / Soldiers are vigilant, well prepared to counter drone threats from Pak: BSF

Soldiers are vigilant, well prepared to counter drone threats from Pak: BSF

Pakistan has been using drone technologies with a view to intensifying its proxy war with India. The process currently focused on infiltration of narcotics and weapons into India

ANI General News
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Border Security Force soldiers are vigilant and well prepared to counter drone threat from the Pakistan side, BSF Assistant Commandant Gaurav Sharma said here on Wednesday.

"We train our BSF soldiers very proficiently about drones. If any kind of humming sound is found he or she informs their officers. BSF officers along with police officials conduct further investigations and choke the area," Sharma said.

"This is a very challenging task because using the technology of drones anything can be sent here across the border from Pakistan like drug assignments or weapons," he further said.

Pakistan is using drones to flood India with narcotics and weapons and with drone technology becoming more affordable and accessible, the threat is only going to intensify, according to a report.

Pakistan has been using drone technologies with a view to intensifying its proxy war with India. The process is currently focused on the infiltration of narcotics and weapons into the states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

This obviates the need to use humans to engage in such activity which is anyways inimical to India's national interests. For India, the increased use of drones by smuggling syndicates and terrorist groups on India's western front has emerged as a new challenge, the report said.

That this activity is being supported by the deep state in Pakistan only strengthens the Indian narrative of the continued proxy war being waged by Islamabad.

Also Read

5 Glock pistols, 90 bullets dropped by Pak drone recovered by BSF in Punjab

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

US set to launch spy satellites to track Chinese, Russian threats in orbit

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

BSF shoots down another Pak drone near International Border in Punjab

Himachal rains: Death toll reaches 223, CM Sukhu monitors restoration work

Most employees of BEST's private bus operators rejoin post strike in Mumbai

CAG report flags shortcomings in Tourism Ministry's Swadesh Darshan Scheme

Seven-month-old female tiger cub found dead at Bandhavgarh Reserve in MP

'Maharashtra recorded new Omicron sub-variant in May, but nothing to worry'

Topics :Pakistan BSFborder security forcedrone technologyDrones

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story