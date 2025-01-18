Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Some proposals received from Centre, will discuss it, say agitating farmers

Kotra's statement came following a two-hour-long meeting with the Union government officials over farmers' demands

Earlier, a delegation of the central government inquired about the health of Dallewal. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Jan 18 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
Farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana on Saturday said they have received a proposal from the central government which they will discuss.

"We have got some proposals. Leaders of both the forums are sitting and we will discuss it and then come back," farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra said, without revealing the contents of the proposal.

Kotra's statement came following a two-hour-long meeting with the Union government officials over farmers' demands.

Earlier, a delegation of the central government inquired about the health of Dallewal.

Farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 last year. The farmers pitched their tents there after security forces refused to allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point since November 26 last year.

Farmers earlier said Dallewal's condition, whose fast reached 54th day on Saturday, is "critical".

Dallewal has lost about 20kg and has refused any medical aid during his fasting, they said.

On Saturday, 10 more farmers began a fast unto death at the Khanauri border point. The number of fasting farmers has now increased to 121.

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotda said, "Three days ago, 111 farmers had announced a hunger strike in support of Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Khanauri border point and from today 10 more farmers have started fast unto death."  One of the strikers vomited blood on Saturday after his health deteriorated, Kotda said.

Jan 18 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

