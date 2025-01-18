Delhi's maximum temperature notch above normal at 27.7 degrees Celsius

Delhi's maximum temperature settled a notch above normal at 27.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the IMD said.

A thick blanket of fog had covered parts of outer Delhi in the morning, significantly reducing visibility and delaying at least 47 trains.

The city had recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met has forecast dense fog on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 21 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was in the 'poor' category with a reading of 263 at 7 pm.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.