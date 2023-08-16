Home / India News / Sonari airport powered through solar power with commissioning of 2.0 MWp

Sonari airport powered through solar power with commissioning of 2.0 MWp

A floating solar power project of 10.8 MWp in Tata Steel Jamshedpur Works is also nearing completion

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The entire operations of Tata Steel-owned Sonari Airport here will now be powered through solar energy with the commissioning of a ground-mounted solar power project of 2.0 MWp (Megawatt peak) capacity, a company statement said on Wednesday.

The project commissioned on Monday has been commissioned by Tata Power under an agreement with Tata Steel for the installation of a total of 41 MW with a combination of rooftop, floating and ground-mounted solar panels across its locations.

Earlier, four rooftop solar projects totalling 7.65 MWp have been commissioned at its Central Warehouse, Cold Rolling Mill, Wire Rod Mill and Hot Strip Mill. A floating solar power project of 10.8 MWp in Tata Steel Jamshedpur Works is also nearing completion.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Amplus Solar to set up 200 MWp wind, solar hybrid project at Tuticorin

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Rajasthan elections: Congress adopts Karnataka model for ticket allocation

Chandrayaan-3 completes last Moon-bound manoeuvre, gears up for propulsion

G20 Health Ministers meeting to start from August 17 in Gandhinagar

Govt saved 12% cost in awarding Dwarka Experssway project: Report

Women no subordinates to men, they don't need to be submissive: SC

Topics :solar energyTata Steel

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story