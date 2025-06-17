Home / India News / Air India Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled after snag on Boeing Dreamliner

Air India Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled after snag on Boeing Dreamliner

Air India's Ahmedabad-London flight AI-159 cancelled after technical snag This marks fourth Air India flight disruption in 24 hours

Air India
Ahmedabad to London flight AI159 was slated for departure at 1:10 pm on June 17
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
An Air India flight scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad to London on Tuesday was cancelled following a technical malfunction. According to data from Flightradar24, the aircraft assigned to operate the route was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner — the same model that was involved in the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad in which 265 people were killed.
 
Flight AI159, which had earlier arrived from Delhi, was expected to resume services on the Ahmedabad-London route. This would have been the first such flight since the recent tragic crash in Ahmedabad.
 
The aircraft was slated for departure at 1:10 pm on June 17. Air India confirmed that affected passengers will be provided refunds.
 
This marks the fourth cancellation involving an Air India aircraft in the past 24 hours.   
 

Recent incidents involving Air India flights

 
The incident adds to rising concerns over the safety of wide-body aircraft. Earlier on Tuesday, Air India flight AI-180 from San Francisco to Mumbai encountered an engine-related technical issue during a scheduled halt at Kolkata, prompting a precautionary deplaning of passengers.
 
On Monday, flight AI-315, a Dreamliner operating from Hong Kong to Delhi, was forced to return soon after take-off due to a suspected technical problem. On the same day, an Air India Express service from Delhi to Ranchi was also diverted back to Delhi following a suspected snag. 
 
  On June 13, Air India flight AI-379, operating from Phuket to Delhi with 156 passengers on board, had to turn back mid-flight following a bomb threat. The plane landed safely, and a thorough security screening was carried out before passengers were allowed to disembark.
 

Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad

 
On June 12, Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, following a Mayday call from the pilot. The tragedy claimed 241 of the 242 lives on board, with a total of 265 bodies recovered — including casualties from the BJ Medical College Hostel located near the crash site.
 
One passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived the crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated an investigation and has retrieved the black box from the wreckage. In the wake of the disaster, the Tata Group announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of each victim.

Topics :Air IndiaBS Web Reportsahmedabad plane crashBeoing aircraft in Indiaboeing dreamliners

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

