Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi with stomach-related problems

Gandhi (78) was admitted to the gastroenterology department around 9 pm, the hospital sources said

Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday due to stomach-related problems, sources said.

Gandhi (78) was admitted to the gastroenterology department around 9 pm, the hospital sources said.

They said Gandhi's condition is stable and she is under the observation of a team of doctors. 

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure. 

 

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

